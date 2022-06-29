The City of Dixon Calif. Police Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the XXX Police Department)

(BCN) — Police in Dixon in northern Solano County are investigating a report of a dead body discovered Tuesday when a garbage truck deposited its load at a trash dump in neighboring Yolo County.

Dixon police said in a news release that a preliminary investigation revealed the death may be accidental. Police said their review of the route on which the truck made trash pick-ups indicated the body was most likely from the City of Dixon service area.

Police suspect the person who was later found dead had climbed into a dumpster in Dixon about an hour before the garbage truck collected its contents.

Dixon Police are continuing to investigate and a medical examination will be conducted by the Yolo County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Dixon Police Detective Sgt. Jenna Cameron at (707) 678-7070.

