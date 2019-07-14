Breaking News
Djokovic beats Federer in Wimbledon final

(AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) – Novak Djokovic has won his fifth Wimbledon title, beating eight-time champion Roger Federer in a fifth-set tiebreaker after saving two match points.

The top-seeded Serb won 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3) on Centre Court, defeating Federer in the final for the third time. He also beat Federer in the final in 2014 and 2015.

Djokovic is the first man since 1948 to save championship points in the final and go on to win.

Djokovic has now won 16 Grand Slam singles titles, within four of Federer’s record of 20. Rafael Nadal has 18.

Wimbledon started using deciding-set tiebreakers for the first time this year.

