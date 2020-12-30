DMV extends suspension of driving tests amid COVID surge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday it is extending its suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests until at least Jan. 11.

This after the latest surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The DMV had previously suspended the tests through Jan. 4.

Customers who scheduled an appointment from now until Jan. 11 will be notified that their test was postponed and will automatically be rescheduled for a later date.

The temporary suspension includes commercial and noncommercial tests, but does not apply to motorcycle drive tests, which can be conducted at a safe distance.

You can visit the DMV’s website for more details.