DMV extends suspension on some services

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – The California Department of Motor Vehicles has moved back the date of when drivers can come in for in-person testing.

Both commercial and non-commercial testing will be suspended until at least February 1 due to COVID-19.

Drivers license renewals can now be done online even if a notice says you must come in person.

Those already with appointments will be notified of their cancellation.

Tests were initially supposed only be suspended until the new year, but considering that the state’s ICU capacity has not improved they have been extended.

This change does not impact motorcycle tests.