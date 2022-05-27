(KRON) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles will extend hours at 64 field offices across the state starting Thursday, June 2 and ending Friday, Sept. 30, the DMV announced in a media release Friday. The extended hours mean that the 13 Bay Area DMV locations will open an hour early four days a week.

DMV offices will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m. every day of the week, except Wednesday, when they will open at 9:00 a.m.

“While most folks no longer need to visit us at the office, for the rare times they do, we’ve extended our hours. Giving customers an extra hour to complete their DMV transactions is just another way the DMV is making things convenient for our customers,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “The extra hour also allows more customers to complete their REAL ID application now instead of waiting until next spring as the federal enforcement date nears.”

Bay Area DMV locations

The extended summer hours will benefit DMV visitors across the state and at the following Bay Area locations:

Concord

Daly City

Fremont

Gilroy

Napa

Pittsburg

Pleasanton

Redwood City

San Francisco

San Mateo

Santa Clara

Vacaville

Vallejo

The DMV says it has been taking additional steps to offer more digital services and that “most DMV tasks do not require an office visit. “The DMV encourages all customers to use its online services, and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration services,” it said in the news release.