HONOLULU (KHON2) — As multiple fires continue to rage across parts of Maui, authorities have issued an immediate evacuation for some residents.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, an emergency proclamation was issued in response to the fires. Multiple agencies from federal, state and county are responding and helping residents evacuate in certain areas: Lahaina, Kula, North Kihei and Kaanapali.

According to an early morning update on Wednesday, Aug. 9, emergency services officials said they are treating three burn victims from Maui who have been sent to Oahu. They said more patients are expected to be flown out.

The first evacuation order was enforced for the Wahikuli subdivision due to the brush fires.

Maui County issued an alert telling the public, “Do not go to Lahaina town.”

According to the United States Coast Guard, 12 individuals were rescued from waters off Lahaina.

Active evacuations in effect for residents in these areas:

Lahaina area: Wahikuli subdivision

Kula area: Holopuni and Pulehu roads

North Kihei: North of Ohukai Road

Subdivisions north and south of Lipoa Parkway down to Maui Meadows

Kaanapali area: Kualapa Loop, Puu Anoano Street, Hakui Loop, Wekiu Place, Kaanapali Golf Estates

Overnight, 911 service in West Maui became unavailable. For emergencies, call the Lahaina Police Station directly at (808) 661-4441.

First responders work to contain raging fire on Maui in Launiupoko, Hawaii, early Wednesday morning, Aug. 9, 2023. (Maui County)

Open shelters:

Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center — located in Pukalani

Maui High School — located in Kahului

Maui Preparatory Academy — located in Lahaina

Lahaina Civic Center and Kihei Community Center were used as evacuation sites however evacuees were moved to other shelters as a precautionary measure.

Maui County is reminding evacuees that shelters do not provide bedding, toiletries and personal care items.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke implemented an emergency proclamation to activate the Hawaii Army National Guard.

By doing so, the National Guard can now assist first responders.

“Due to some areas that electric is down, there is a hard time getting connections with MEMA would have emergency center set up. So of course some of the communication has been with police, radios back and forth. They are asking that if people are coming into Maui to not come in tomorrow at this time, because you are going to be taken if you’re trying to come in and staying in a hotel to the evacuation center because they have stopped access in and out of the Lahaina areas.” Sen. Lynn DeCoite

Active road closures:

No traffic, except emergency personnel, is being allowed into West Maui

Honoapiilani Highway remains open outbound only — closed at Maalaea to Lahaina bound traffic

Kahekili Highway closed at Waihee to Lahaina bound traffic

Pulehu Road closed between Omaopio Road and Kula Highway

Lahainaluna Road is closed between Honoapiilani Highway and the Lahaina Bypass

Haleakala Highway between Kulalani Drive and Kualono Place and between Kula Highway and L. Kimo Drive

Kealaloa Road is closed from Hanamu Road to Haleakala Highway

“One thing we want to make sure is that if you’re ordered to evacuate — evacuate, road closures are fast-moving depending on the necessity of it as our fire crews and our police officers deem necessary in both locations of country and west Maui,” said spokesperson Mahina Martin.

She added residents should only evacuate when ordered to leave. If you are not in the immediate danger area, you’re asked to shelter in place.

Active school closures:

Due to unsafe conditions, all HIDOE public schools on Maui will be closed on Wednesday with the exception of Hana High and Elementary which will remain open.

According to the HIDEO, student boarders at Lahainaluna High School were transported to Maui High School Tuesday evening to be picked up by family members or on-island emergency contacts.

Kamehameha Schools Maui will also be closed due to the fire. Officials said “there is no immediate danger to the campus” but cited air quality as a deciding factor.

Suspended Maui bus and Human Service Transportation services:

Lahaina Islander Route #20

Lahaina Villager Route #23

Kaanapali Islander Route #25

West Maui Islander Route #28

Maui Bus ADA Paratransit Service

MEO Human Service Transportation trips to/from and within the West Maui

All Maui Bus Commuter Services

Maui County said bus riders can check the Maui Bus app for the latest updates.

While all other bus services are planned to run as scheduled, commuters may experience delays.

Impacts on businesses:

Central Pacific Bank announced its Lahaina Branch will be closed on Wednesday.

Haleakalā National Park announced it is closed until conditions improve due to blocked road access due to the fires and winds. Camping reservations are canceled as well as sunrise reservations on Wednesday.

Young Brothers have delayed its “combo sailing” to Kaumalapau/Kaunakakai until Wednesday morning. It will arrive Wednesday night and they will then attempt to enter Kaumalapau on Thursday.

Previously in Kula

Maui fire crews had batted a brush fire all night long in the upcountry area of Kula.

Crews were focusing on battling the fire up in Kula and strong winds did not help those efforts — with 80 miles per hour winds at times. Due to the wind conditions, all firefighting efforts are being done on the ground.

Residents in Kula were ordered to evacuate their homes early Tuesday as a brushfire burned near the 200 subdivision off Aulii Drive.

Evacuations occurred at:

Lahainaluna Road

Hale Mahaolu

Kelawea Mauka

Lahaina Bypass.

MFD remained at the site of the fire that burned an estimated 675 acres of pastureland and gulches, including two structures, in the Olinda area.

Strong winds impact on power outages

Upcountry residents are asked to conserve water due to power outages affecting water access in some areas.

Downed power lines on Maui on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Hawaiian Electric) Downed power lines on Maui on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Hawaiian Electric) Downed power lines on Maui on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Hawaiian Electric)

We had power outages because of that so that caused several road closures. Also upcountry there were downed trees which also had impact on our power. Also caused road closures — school closures. The important thing about that is letting our people know to not to go near any downed power lines assume that they’re all energized.” Maui Mayor Richard Bissen

Power outages were also affecting the island in the Lahaina area. HECO said power was restored to some parts but was still working on restoring power to parts of West Maui and Olinda-Piiholo.

An electric pole toppled over during heavy winds as Hurricane Dora passes south of the Hawaiian islands on Aug. 8, 2023. (Courtesy HECO) An electric pole toppled over during heavy winds as Hurricane Dora passes south of the Hawaiian islands on Aug. 8, 2023. (Courtesy HECO) Courtesy Maui Fire Department

The mayor said crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible — in the meantime, they ask residents to conserve water as electricity is needed to pump the water into homes.

Officials also ask drivers to be careful as lots of debris has been seen on the roadway.