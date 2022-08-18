(KRON) — Inflation relief payments are coming to some Californians, but they will not hit bank accounts until October 2022 at the earliest. The payments are officially called the Middle Class Tax Refund.

For Californians that qualify, payments will be received automatically between October 2022 and January 2023. The state has five qualifications that residents must meet to be eligible.

Qualifying for the California middle class tax refund

Residents must have filed their 2020 tax return by October 15, 2021, to be eligible. However, people who applied for an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number but did not receive it by October 15, 2021 have an extended deadline to file their return by February 15, 2022.

To receive a payment, your salary must have been less than $500,000 in 2020. The exact size of the tax return varies based on salary and whether you claimed a dependant, ranging from $200 to $1,050. For more on calculating the size of your tax return, click HERE.

There are three other qualifications that need to be met to receive the payment

You must not have been eligible to be claimed as a dependent in the 2020 tax year

You must have been a California resident for at least six months during the 2020 tax year

You must be a California resident on the day the payment is issued.

The payments will come either through direct deposit or on a debit card. People who filed electronically and received their 2020 tax refund by direct deposit should get their inflation relief payment the same way. Otherwise, the payment will come on a debit card.

Anyone with additional payments can call the State of California’s Franchise Tax Board at (800) 542-9332 on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.