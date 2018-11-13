Donate: Nexstar’s Red Cross Fire Relief Fund

Wildfires burning across the state have severely impacted the lives of Californians in several communities.
In Northern California, the Camp Fire has devastated Butte County destroying more than 6,400 home and taking the lives of 42 people.
Nexstar is teaming up with the American Red Cross to help those impacted by the fires.
- COMIC BOOK GENIUS STAN LEE DIES AT 95
- INTERACTIVE MAP: WHERE IS THE CAMP FIRE BURNING
- SMOKE FROM CAMP FIRE POURS INTO BAY AREA
- PG&E CRITICIZED OVER DEADLY CAMP FIRE
- RECALL: TWO PET FOOD MAKERS RECALL DRY DOG FOOD