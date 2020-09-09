‘Don’t be alarmed’: Mayor Breed addresses air quality in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed addressed the “apocalyptic” red-orange skies Wednesday morning as well as the air quality impacted by nearby wildfires.

“We truly are in this together,” Breed acknowledged how hard this is. She said it feels like every day brings a new challenge but that she believes San Francisco will get through it.

“It hasn’t really impacted our air quality yet because of our marine layer and because the smoke is so high,” Breed said.

“Our air quality is yellow, so of course this could change.” If the winds weaken, then gravity takes over, and the smoke could come down. That will impact air quality. People could see ash falling to the streets, and it could get even darker than it is now,” she added.

“So please don’t be alarmed. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more.”

“Check in on your neighbors and make sure everyone has the accurate information.”

The air district has now issued Spare the Air alerts for 25 straight days, which ban burning wood or other solid fuels both inside and outside.

