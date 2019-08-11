‘Don’t go to Walmart’: Man arrested for Facebook threat

WINTER PARK, Fla. (CNN Newsource) — Twenty-six-year-old Richard Clayton had nothing to say out loud to the judge, but he said a lot with his facial expressions throughout his first appearance.

“I’m ordering you not possess any weapons or firearms, and you not go within 1000 feet of a Walmart or Walmart parking lot,” the judge said.

It all comes after an investigation by FDLE, FBI’s joint terrorism task force and Winter Park Police where they said they found a post made by Clayton on Facebook this past Tuesday saying, “3 more days of probation left then I get my AR-15 back. Don’t go to Walmart next week.”

A representative with FDLE said it wasn’t clear which Walmart he was referring, and said Clayton is known to make threats on Facebook — often using fake accounts.

This is not Clayton’s first run-in with the law — documents show Clayton has faced charges in at least Orange, Seminole and Pinellas counties.

Court paperwork shows during St. Patrick’s weekend in 2018, Clayton was charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Documents detail how Clayton ended up pleading no contest to the DUI misdemeanor charge and a judge ordered him to not possess any firearms while he was on probation for one year.

And just this past September, paperwork shows how Clayton was charged with disorderly conduct while still on probation.

Deputies in Pinellas County said they had to stop the “Clearwater Super Boat Race” because Clayton was drunk and swam naked in the middle of it.