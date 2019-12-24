DoorDash delivery driver caught on camera stealing package

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – Caught on camera — a DoorDash delivery driver leaving with more than just a tip.

In the video above, you see the woman drop off food to a customer at the Walnut Factory apartments on Lafayette street in Santa Clara.

When she hands over the food, she waits for the customer to leave and then goes straight for a package nearby.

Kent Clemenco, is a board member at the homeowners association that operates the building of the apartments where the theft occurred.

Clemenco explains, “As they parted ways she kept looking over her shoulder to see if he’d gone into his unit and once he did she went, exited the complex but before she did she grabbed a package on one of the door steps.”

Clemenco says the woman is a delivery driver for DoorDash and the company doesn’t seem concerned about the Dec. 7 theft.

“Unfortunately they didn’t even respond to us when we called them,” said Clemenco.

Last week in Berkeley, another DoorDash employee caught on surveillance dropping off food in an apartment complex lobby. She waits for the coast to clear and then leaves with at least seven packages.

“Violated you know. Nobody wants their stuff stolen,” Clemenco says this isn’t the first time someone was caught on camera stealing at their building.

In April, another man was caught on video breaking into a mailbox.

In this case, the suspect was caught.

Clemenco hopes corporations like DoorDash will take more responsibility.

“You’d hope that companies like DoorDash would vet their drivers a little better.”

KRON4’s reached out to DoorDash asking about both incidents, but they haven’t responded to requests.

