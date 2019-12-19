DoorDash driver caught on camera stealing packages

BERKELEY (KRON) – A food delivery service employee can be seen dropping off food to a customer, but the employee left with much more than a delivery tip. She stole a handful of the residents packages.

It happened at an apartment complex on Haste Street.

The property manager here says a DoorDash employee made a delivery to one of the residents at the same time of this theft.

It happened Saturday evening at around 7 o’clock.

The customer even has screenshots of the delivery, a name and a number for the driver.

Ethan Cheng is the property manager at an apartment building on Haste Street in Berkeley explains, “We’ve had our fair share of package thefts before but this is definitely a fairly new one where someone delivering food to the building stole half the buildings packages in one day.”

Cheng explans he reviewed his surveillance video to find the residents ordered food from the DoorDash delivery service at the same time of the theft.

Cheng said, “I had to watch it a few times because i did not believe what I saw.”

Cheng added, ”What was surprising, she, the carrier was kind of waiting for the perfect time for the lobby to clear out and steal all the packages, then leaving to the idling car outside.”

Screenshots show the delivery status on Saturday night and texts from the DoorDash app, including the name of the suspect, Cheyenne.

“I find it crazy but it also illustrates how vulnerable it is when people just come into your building and do things like that,” Cheng said.

Berkeley Police say the suspect took at least seven packages and used a postal bin to carry the packages into her car.

They remind people to look at different shipping options when ordering your packages.

“We recommend if possible if you’re gonna have something sent in the mail, or UPS, or Fedex or whatever, then have it delivered where there’s someone there to receive that package,” explain police.

Authorities and Cheng hope someone recognizes this thief so they can help the people she stole from.

“You know if it is a DoorDash contractor or employee, hopefully they cooperate with Berkeley PDand we bring this person to justice and recover at least some packages for the residents here,” says Cheng.

In a statement, DoorDash told KRON4:

“We take the safety of our community extremely seriously and do not tolerate any form of inappropriate behavior. Since learning of this incident, we have taken action, including permanently deactivating the Dasher from our platform for failing to follow our code of conduct, and we are working with the customer to rectify the situation.”

Berkeley Police say people are more vulnerable to these thefts as they’re getting more deliveries.

If you recognize the woman in that video, contact the police department.

Latest Headlines: