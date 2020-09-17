DoorDash experiencing issues across platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — DoorDash reported Wednesday it is experiencing issues system issues across the platform.
“We’re currently experiencing issues with the DoorDash platform,” the San Francisco-based company wrote on Twitter. “Please know that we’re doing everything we can to resolve this as quickly as possible.”
It is unclear what the issue is exactly and when DoorDash will be back up running.
