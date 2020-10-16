Downed power line causes outage in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Mountain View is experiencing a major power outage Friday morning around Shoreline Blvd and High School Way near downtown.

Police said a power line went down and PG&E crews are on the scene.

The crews rendered the area safe, police said. The outage caused traffic signals to stop working, and drivers should treat them like four-way stops.

