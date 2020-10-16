MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Mountain View is experiencing a major power outage Friday morning around Shoreline Blvd and High School Way near downtown.
Police said a power line went down and PG&E crews are on the scene.
The crews rendered the area safe, police said. The outage caused traffic signals to stop working, and drivers should treat them like four-way stops.
Latest Stories:
- Meet the Republican governor who voted for Ronald Reagan in the 2020 election
- 1 dead, 2 injured in Oakland shooting
- Update: Lanes open after car fire on Highway 101 in SF
- Window washers rescued after scaffolding collapse
- Downed power line causes outage in Mountain View