COTATI, Calif. (BCN) — With the Kid’s Day parade taking place in Cotati Saturday morning, police are advising the motoring public to steer clear of the downtown area.

The parade will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday , and roads will be closed downtown. Police are asking vehicles to avoid the vicinity if possible.

