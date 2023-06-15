SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In more bad news for downtown San Francisco retail, the AT&T flagship store located at 1 Powell Street will be closing this summer, KRON4 has learned. The store, which is located near the Powell Street Cable Car turnaround, is slated to close on Aug. 1.

An AT&T spokesperson cited changing consumer shopping habits as the reason for the closure. No mention was made of shoplifting or conditions on the street in the surrounding neighborhood.

Employees at the store will be offered jobs at other retail locations in San Francisco, the spokesperson said.

Here is the complete statement they provided:

“Consumer shopping habits continue to change, and we’re changing with them. That means serving customers where they are through the right mix of retail stores, digital channels and our phone-based care team. We are proud of our continued presence in the community, not only through our retail stores but our local investment in world-class connectivity with our 5G and fiber networks. All retail employees affected by this change will be offered jobs at one of the many other retail locations in the city.“

Currently, there are 12 AT&T stores located throughout the City of San Francisco.