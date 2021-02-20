Dozens gather to protest against proposed Costco gas station in Novato

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Dozens of protesters in Novato gathered Saturday to protest against a proposed Costco gas station.

Video shows a crowd marching with signs along a sidewalk. One sign reads, “Costco, stop fueling climate chaos.”

via https://www.indybay.org/

This after the city proposed a 1.15-acre gas station that would be located in the southern portion of the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center.

Protesters want to send a message to Novato City Council, according to a flyer sent out organizing the protest.

They say the proposal goes against all of the hard work Novato and Marin County residents put into transitioning to a clean and green economy.

But a report from the city says the new gas station would pose no major environmental risks.

It would take up about an acre of the parking lot and displace 119 parking spots.

The project would include a 10,244-square-foot fuel dispenser canopy, 14 dispensers (28 fueling positions), three 40,000-gallon gasoline underground storage tanks, one 1,500-gallon additive UST, an approximately 125 square-foot controller enclosure, a vapor processing unit, directional stripping and an approximately 6,086 square-foot net increase in landscaped areas.

If approved, the construction is expected to begin in June with an aim of completion by September.