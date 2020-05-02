Dozens of patients, staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Bakersfield skilled nursing facility

Dozens of patients and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at a local skilled nursing facility, KGET’s Alex Fisher has learned.

It’s happening at the 184-bed Kingston Healthcare Facility at 329 Real Road, where 16 patients and 25 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, Fisher reported on Channel 17.

A call to Kingston for comment Friday afternoon was not returned.

Although skilled nursing facilities such as Kingston usually fall under the supervision of the state health department, the state has asked the Kern Department of Public Health to step in.

Kern County Public Health has begun a daily assessment of the situation at the facility and is helping with staffing needs.

Volunteer health workers are stepping in to replace the infected staff members. The county will also post an emergency medical technician at the facility.

The county will provide personal protection equipment, testing supplies and training to staff members.

In California, 33 percent of all COVID-19 deaths were in nursing homes.

In Visalia, 24 people at the Redwood Springs Health Center have died. 114 patients and 60 staff members have tested positive for the disease.

In Kern County as of Friday afternoon, California Department of Public Health says at least one resident of the Orchards Post-Acute Nursing Home in Bakersfield has tested positive for the virus, and employees at Rosewood Health Facility in Bakersfield and Golden Living Center in Shafter have tested positive.