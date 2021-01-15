Dr. Maya Angelou honored with a Barbie doll

(NewsNation Now) — Dr. Maya Angelou, world-renowned author, poet, civil rights activist and educator, has been honored with a Barbie doll.

Mattel, Barbie’s parent company, said Thursday the doll is part of its Inspiring Women Series, as well as its initiative to “spotlight more Black role models.”

“Our efforts include a commitment to spotlight more Black role models who are female, and now, we are introducing a doll that honors Dr. Maya Angelou, author and activist who used her voice and unique writing style to connect with people and inspire generations,” Mattel said in a statement.

The doll is dressed in a floral print floor-length dress and matching headwrap, similar to the styles Dr. Angelou wore in real life. The doll also holds a replica of her memoir, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.

Photo: Mattel

Dr. Angelou is the tenth doll in the Inspired Women Series. The collection launched in 2018 and is “dedicated to honoring historical and present-day role models who paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before,” the company said.

Past honorees have included NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, Amelia Earhart, Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, Sally Ride, Billie Jean King, Ella Fitzgerald, Florence Nightingale and Susan B. Anthony.

Dr. Angelou, who died in 2014, received numerous awards and accolades including over 50 honorary doctorates, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and a National Book Award nomination for her 1970 autobiography, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.

The Maya Angelou doll is available now for purchase online at Barbie, Amazon, or in stores at Target for $29.99.