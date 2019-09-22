Dr. Ramon Resa-Against All Odds

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Ramon Resa was 2 years old when given away by his mother to a farm working couple in the Central Valley of California.

He was raised as one of 15 children in a two-room house and lived in severe poverty, neglect and abuse.

From early childhood on, Ramon was hired out to perform back-breaking farm labor with any earnings going to his guardians.

Despite his childhood and against all odds Ramon made it through college and medical school. When he received his license to practice medicine, Dr. Resa returned to the same area of Central Valley where he grew up and went to work as a pediatrician.

Dr. Resa’s story aims to debunk negative myths and stereotypes about immigrants and their children who come to America seeking a better life.

Dr. Resa puts a human face on the universal truth that every child, including an abandoned migrant farmworker boy with a speech impediment, no family, and zero resources has the potential to become a valuable, contributing member of our society.

Dr. Resa’s inspiring story is captured in a documentary “Ramon Rising” which is in production now. Dr. Resa is also featured in a mural at Canal Alliance in San Rafael, Ca.

