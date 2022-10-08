SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Video of Warriors stars Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in a physical fight at a Warriors practice has been viewed millions of times since it was posted earlier this week, and now Green is apologizing for his actions.

In a press conference on Saturday morning, Green spoke to reporters and answered questions. Green told the press that he didn’t want to address the incident only on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, because he didn’t want to dodge challenging questions from reporters.

KRON On is streaming now

Green said “Number one, I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday, and for that I have apologized to my team, I have apologized to Jordan.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr had harsh words when describing the leaking of the footage, “Things are way easier to handle when things stay in house. When things leak, all hell breaks loose,” Kerr said. He says that he will not be sharing more information about the team’s investigation into the incident and any resulting consequences.

Steve says that all the discipline will still remain internal. The video did not change that. pic.twitter.com/v0UMTFIGqG — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) October 8, 2022

Video of the altercation between Green and Poole was shared by TMZ earlier this week. Green went on to say that this video was hugely embarrassing, not just for him, Poole, or the team, but also the player’s families. He went on to say that his mother would not have liked what she saw in the video.