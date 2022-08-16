SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Cruz report that a drive-by shooting Sunday night that injured two men was gang related.

Officers responded to an 11:08 p.m. report of a shooting in the 100 block of Raymond Street and found two men, 26 and 28 years old, with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined both victims have gang affiliations, police said. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Santa Cruz Police Department Investigation Unit at (831) 420-5820.

Anonymous tips can be left at (831) 420-5995.

