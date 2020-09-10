Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opening at North Berkeley BART

BERKELEY (BCN) – Appointment times are now available for a drive-thru, self-administered COVID-19 test site opening Friday at the Delaware Street entrance to the North Berkeley BART station parking lot, Berkeley officials announced.

“People can drive up to the site, roll down the window and get a lab kit from clinic staff, roll up their window to swab their own mouth for a sample, and then drop the completed kit with another staff member further away,” the city said in a news release.

The location will be open for three weeks and appointments can be make online at https://test.curativeinc.com/schedule/berkeley.

City officials advise those who want walk-up testing to use the South Berkeley site at the Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Services Center at 1730 Oregon St. Appointments for the South Berkeley site can be made at https://lhi.care/covidtesting.

Both locations are intended for people who have no other testing options.