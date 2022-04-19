ANTIOCH (BCN) – A traffic collision involving a tree on Sunday afternoon in Antioch has resulted in the death of the vehicle’s driver, the police department said.

Steve Hernandez, 26, of Antioch, crashed into a tree on the center median of James Donlon Boulevard near Silverado Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene at approximately 2:13 p.m. and found a Subaru with major damage and a sole occupant inside. Medical personnel pronounced Hernandez dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the Subaru had been racing another vehicle at the time of the collision. It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash, police said.

The accident had closed the roadways in the area so that authorities could undergo an investigation.

