Driver dies trying to pass car in Brentwood, collides with incoming traffic

BRENTWOOD (KRON) — One person is dead and another is recovering from their injuries after a head on collision in Brentwood.

It happened this morning on Balfour Road and forced CHP to shut down that road for several hours.

“This is traumatizing to see something like this, it really is,” Vita Graham said, shaken but thankful to be unharmed.

Vita and Craig Graham said they were on their way home from Kaiser Hospital Sunday morning when the man behind them started driving aggressively.

“I assume he had just come from the hospital,” Vita said. “He had to be behind us in the parking lot. One of the witnesses said he tried to pass us twice.”

“It appears the third attempt the driver accelerated, clipped the back of the mini cooper and proceeded into oncoming traffic impacting head on with the minivan,” Contra Costa County Officer Nicole Vasquez said.

The section of Balfour Road between American Avenue and Deer Valley Road narrows into a two-lane highway.

CHP said the driver of the Nissan ignored the double yellow lines to try and pass up the Mini Cooper.

It was a move that proved to be fatal.

“My husband and I ran up and asked ‘Are you okay, are you okay?’ and he wasn’t moving,” Vita said.

The driver of the Minivan was transported with possible injuries and the driver of the Nissan Malta did succumb to his injuries.

That stretch of Balfour road was shutdown for several hours as officials investigated and cleared the scene.

CHP said they’re still investigating whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

“I’m so sorry for the poor man,” Vita said. “I’m sorry for his family.”