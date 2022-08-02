(KRON) — The driver in a fatal accident that killed a pedestrian in Dublin on Sunday has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a press release from the City of Dublic. The incident occurred on Sunday, July 31 at about 10 a.m. Officers with the Dublin Police Department responded to the 6200 block of Dougherty Road for a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that the pedestrian, Roni Gage, 39, of Dublin, had been struck by a Chevrolet SUV while walking in the southbound lanes of Dougherty Road. Medical staff with the Alameda County Fire Department performed lifesaving measures, but Gage unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Giovanni Fissore, 42, remained on the scene. He was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

“Dublin Police would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Ms. Gage,” read the press release in part. The incident remains under investigation by the Dublin Police Traffic Unit.

Anyone with any information related to the case is asked to contact Dublin Police at (925) 833-6638.