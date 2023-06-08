(KRON) — A routine traffic stop in Livermore on Wednesday lead to one man being arrested on drugs and weapons charges, according to the Livermore Police Department. Livermore PD officers stopped a Chevy Silverado on North Greenville Road at around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, for vehicle code violations.

A search of the vehicle uncovered an un-serialized Polymer 80 Glock 9 handgun concealed in the center console, police said. A secondary magazine and ammunition were also uncovered. An unspecified amount of methamphetamine was also found on the driver.

The driver, 38-year-old Mario Avila Calderon of Oakland, was arrested on several charges, including possession of a loaded firearm in public, possession of drugs while armed, and carrying a concealed firearm.