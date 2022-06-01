NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — The Napa Police Department is searching for a suspect in a collision that left a pedestrian “suffering from major injuries,” according to a press release from the City of Napa.

On Tuesday, May 31, Napa Central Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a collision that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. At 8:52 p.m. officers were dispatched to West Imola Avenue And South Jefferson Street. Patrol officers arrived on scene and located a 29-year-old female pedestrian with “major injuries.” She was later transported to the hospital.

Witnesses told police the vehicle involved in the collision was a dark green Jeep Wrangler type of vehicle with a black hard top. The driver of the vehicle did not stop after the collision. According to police the vehicle was last seen heading east towards South Coombs Street and Imola Avenue.

Officers spoke with several witnesses while also closing off West Imola Avenue from South Jefferson to Highway 29 for several hours. The Accident Reconstruction Team took over the investigation, and initial information indicates that the vehicle was driving eastbound on West Imola Ave. when it collided with the pedestrian crossing at South Minahen Street.

This investigation is ongoing, and NPD is seeking dash-camera footage or home surveillance of the crash. Any further witnesses or those with additional information about this case are encouraged to reach out to Officer Helfrich by email at thelfrich@cityofnapa.org or calling the Traffic Hotline at 707-258-7889.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may submit a confidential tip at Tip411 by texting the word 707NPD and tip information to 847411.