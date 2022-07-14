Image of a double-decker bus on fire from the Citizen app.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The driver of a double decker tour bus that caught on fire while driving on Highway 101 Wednesday evening is “perfectly OK,” according to Maneet Sohal, the owner of San Francisco Deluxe Sightseeing Tours.

The tour bus caught on fire around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night in South San Francisco north of Grand Avenue.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The driver was not present when authorities arrived on the scene, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP found that no passengers were on the bus when it caught on fire, and there were no injuries.

Lanes 3 and 4 of the 101 were blocked while firefighters extinguished the flames.

The cause of the fire was under investigation as of Wednesday night.