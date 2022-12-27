Skid marks are seen at an intersection in Hyde Park where a street takeover ended in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Dec. 25, 2022. (KTLA)

The search is on Monday for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian during a street takeover in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Christmas.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Florence Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

The call reported more than 100 vehicles were involved a the street takeover that involved exploding fireworks and burning Christmas trees.

A pedestrian, described as a 24-year-old Hispanic woman, was apparently struck by one of the vehicles as it was doing doughnuts in the intersection. Police say the vehicle went off the road and crashed into a group of spectators.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said. Several other bystanders were injured.

The woman’s name has not yet been released by authorities, but loved ones have identified her as Elyzza Guajaca.

The car involved in the deadly crash was disabled as a result, prompting the driver to flee the scene and leave the vehicle behind.

Police did not provide a description of the hit-and-run driver being sought in the incident.

Employees at a nearby service station have not yet determined if surveillance video may have captured the street takeover and deadly collision.

A GoFundMe page has been established by Guajaca’s loved ones.

Police say that anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible in Guajaca’s death could be entitled to a reward worth as much as $50,000.