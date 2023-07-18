(KRON) — A driver towing a trailer is suspected of driving under the influence and causing a “major” traffic delay on Highway 101 in Healdsburg on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Reports of the accident came in around 9:30 a.m. CHP responded to find an overturned truck and trailer in the southbound lanes of Hwy 101. Law enforcement determined that the truck driver was attempting to pass a slower-moving vehicle when they lost control.

(Photo courtesy of CHP)

The truck and trailer both rolled, but not other vehicles were involved. Officers suspected the truck driver of DUI and he was arrested at the scene. The driver was not injured in the crash.