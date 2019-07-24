Drivers voicing concerns after I-880 freeway shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Bay Area drivers are voicing their concerns following the Monday’s freeway shooting on northbound I-880 freeway in Oakland.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near 98th Avenue.

That is where according to investigators with the California Highway Patrol a gunman driving in a dark colored sedan began shooting at the right front passenger door of a green Toyota RAV4, wounding the adult man behind the wheel.

An adult male passenger escaped without injury.

The CHP shutdown the freeway at 98th Avenue to investigate the shooting, however the shooter got away.

Officials with the CHP say between November 2015 and March 2019 there were 185 car-to-car shootings on Bay Area freeways.

Police have made some arrests and identified motives in other cases but most of the violent shooting remain unsolved.

“There should be more highway patrol out definitely all hours of the day,” said one driver in the area.

Another driver sympathized with the people struck by gunfire while driving.

“It’s horrible. I feel for the families, for the people but at the end of the day I try not to live in fear that way. We just need solutions for this stuff big time,” the driver said.

Fortunately the driver in Monday’s shooting did not suffer a life threatening injury.

The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help to locate the shooter in this case before he strikes again.