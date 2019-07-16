Dublin swim instructor arrested on child pornography charge

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — An 18-year-old swimming instructor in Dublin was arrested this month for allegedly possessing child pornography.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office first became aware of the allegations against the suspect, identified as James Happ, earlier this month.

Detectives then searched the suspect’s homes in Danville and Dublin, where they found child pornography on several electronic devices.

The 18-year-old was then arrested and booked into the Contra Costa County jail.

Happ was originally held on bail of $100,000 but has since posted the bond and was released, according to authorities.

The suspect was a swimming instructor at The Wave in Dublin.

A separate investigation is underway regarding his work at the aquatic center.

Those with information on the allegations against Happ are asked to contact the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department.