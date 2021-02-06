Dubs fall to Mavericks 134-132 despite Curry’s 57 points

DALLAS (KRON) — Despite another phenomenal performance from Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors fell short to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

Curry finished with a total of 57 points, which consisted of a season-high 11 3-pointers.

He was just a few points away from passing the 62 points he scored in early January against Portland.

Curry was 11 of 19 from 3 and made all eight of his free throws. Draymond Green matched his season high of 15 assists from the first of the two straight games with the Warriors missing all their traditional centers because of injuries.

Curry got the Warriors within a point with a three-point play with 28 seconds remaining, but Luka Doncic assisted on a 3-pointer by Maxi Kleber for a 134-130 lead with 5.6 seconds left.

Doncic tied his career high with 42 points in a scoring deal with Curry, leading the Mavericks to a 134-132 victory over the Warriors.