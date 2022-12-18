NOVATO, Calif. (BCN) — A DUI checkpoint in Novato Friday evening netted one arrest and 12 citations.

The driver was arrested for DUI (drugs) and for transportation of controlled substances for sale. The motorists were cited for driving without a license at the checkpoint, which was held at Rowland Boulevard and Leafwood Drive.

According to a Novato police spokesperson, 1,222 vehicles were contacted at the checkpoint, with 49 drivers directed to the secondary screening area. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.

The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads. Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.