FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — The driver of dump truck died Monday morning from a possible medical emergency just off northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Fremont, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said. A passerby called 911 at 10:16 a.m. to report a dump truck on the right-hand shoulder of the Alvarado Boulevard on-ramp to northbound Highway 880.

Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene, CHP Officer Daniel Rodriguez said. The man was the only person in the truck, Rodriguez said.

