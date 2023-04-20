Dunkin’ is celebrating National Cold Brew Day Thursday by pouring free drinks for customers.

For one day only on April 20, rewards members can snag a free cold brew with any purchase through the Dunkin’ mobile app. Not a member? There’s still time to sign up to score this icy deal.

The on-the-go beverage and donut brand says it steeps 100% Arabica beans in cold water for 12 hours to slowly extract the coffee flavor. Dunkin’ described their cold brew as “an ultra-smooth, full bodied cold coffee with a sweeter, rich chocolatey taste.”

Adding cold foam, a flavor shot or a flavor swirl? Do you prefer a certain type of milk? Dunkin’ has you covered. Customizations are allowed with this exclusive offer.

Looking to try something new? Dunkin’s menu has a Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew, which is described as having “flavor notes of caramel and rich milk chocolate.” This specialty drink is also topped with chocolate cold foam and cocoa caramel sprinkles.

Dunkin’s Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew Coffee with cold foam is pictured. (Photo: Dunkin’)

There’s also the Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, which is described as having a “sweet, vanilla-forward taste.” Plus, it’s topped with a creamy foam topping.

To find the closest Dunkin’ near you, use this locator tool.

Dunkin’s says customers are limited to one free medium cold brew per member and this deal cannot be combined with any other offer, promotion or coupon.