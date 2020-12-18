E-40 vs. Too $hort: Steph Curry, Damian Lillard weigh in

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — We’re one day away from the Bay’s most anticipated hip-hop battle.

In its season finale Saturday, Verzuz will bring West Coast legends E-40 and Too $hort to the stage to face off in “Legends of the Bay”.

And although the battle is nothing more than a friendly competition, people are picking sides.

Portland Trail Blazers’ star and Oakland native Damian Lillard is sticking by Too $hort, while Golden State Warriors’ star Steph Curry is in E-40’s corner. The rappers and NBA stars teamed up in videos posted to Instagram.

Verzuz, created by producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, is a series that brings together two music icons to highlight their discographies in two 10-song rounds.

The friendly competition started in March and has been extremely popular during the pandemic. Some noteworthy Verzuz battles include singers Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, Brandy and Monica, and rappers Ludacris and Nelly, as well as Young Jeezy and Gucci Mane.

Too $hort was born in Los Angeles but moved to Oakland at an early age. He joined the Fremont High School band and played the drums.

His rise to fame really began in the early 90s.

The “Blow the Whistle” rapper took advantage of the new hyphy rap music that was emerging out of his original home base in Oakland in the early 2000s.

Vallejo’s E-40 has been known in the Bay Area since the beginning, but he became more mainstream across the U.S. when he dropped “Tell Me When To Go” in 2006.

He has since released 28 studio albums.

KRON4 posted a poll on Instagram, asking Bay Area fans to vote for who they are rocking with.





After the poll was up for 24 hours, more than 2,000 people voted and the results were in: 61% voted for E-40, while 39% of voters stuck with Too $hort.

But even polls and numbers don’t represent what the battle really means to the Bay. It’s a win for everyone.