OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a shooting in Oakland on Saturday morning, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department.

Just before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the block of 600 Sycamore Street due to a report of a person shot. Once officers arrived they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man is reportedly an Oakland resident.





The victim in the shooting died of his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. OPD’s Homicide Section responded to the scene and opened an investigation.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Section 510-238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 510-238-7950.

Late Friday night, KRON4 reported that three people died in Oakland after a shooting and vehicle collision.