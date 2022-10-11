SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The election may be a month away, but voting is already underway in many parts of California, including San Francisco. Thirty-four ballot boxes have been placed throughout the city.

The boxes are for voters who have received mail-in ballots to begin dropping off, starting on Tuesday and running all the way through the Nov. 8 midterm election. After crushing an attempted recall last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom will again be on the ballot as California voters will weigh in on whether they want four more years.

There are also seven state ballot propositions on the ballot, including Prop 28, which funds art and music in K-12 education. Congressional seats up and down the state are also on the ballot this fall, as well as the races for California Attorney General, Insurance Commissioner of California and Superintendent of Public Instruction.

There is also a race to decide one of California’s two U.S. Senate seats. Senator Alex Padilla was appointed to fill Vice President Kamala Harris’ seat by Gov. Newsom. The senate vote will be to decide if Padilla fills the remainder of the term won by VP Harris in 2016 and ending in January 2023. Padilla faces a challenge from Republican candidate, Mark Meuser.