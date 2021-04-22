Earth Day: San Jose community members clean up Coyote Creek

SAN JOSE (KRON) – KRON4’s Camila Barco is in San Jose where Keep Coyote Creek Beautiful and the Santa Clara Sports Plex is organizing a cleanup at Coyote Creek for Earth Day.

The creek, which is actually classified as a river, spans 64 miles across Santa Clara County and community members hope to beat their last total and clean up more than 4,660 pounds of trash.

Volunteers must sign the City of San Jose’s waiver and register with Anti-Litter. People will be turned away if the forms are not completed or if they feel sick, do not wear masks or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

While cleanups are a big part of what Keep Coyote Creek Beautiful does, the group also organizes plantings, recreational and culture activities, and events to educate the public about the waterway. Find more information on their website.