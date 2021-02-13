Earthquake shakes the Northeast of Japan

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A magnitude 7.1 earthquake was reported on the East Coast of Honshu, Japan early Saturday morning.

No casualties are currently reported so far in that area. No tsunami warning has been issued in that area of Japan.

No tsunami warning has been issued for the West Coast of the U.S., according to the National Weather Service.

