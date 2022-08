(KRON) — An earthquake shook things up a bit just outside of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.

The quake measured in at a 3.1 in Alum Rock, just east of San Jose. The depth was reported to be around 4.59 miles. The epicenter was not far from Grant Lake near U.S. 395. For more information please visit the USGS website.