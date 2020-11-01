Earthquakes vs. LAFC game postponed after players contract COVID-19

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 28: Albert Rusnak #11 of Real Salt Lake and Jackson Yueill #14 of San Jose Earthquakes go for the ball in the second half at Earthquakes Stadium on October 28, 2020 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, CAlif. (KRON) — The match between the San Jose Earthquakes and Los Angeles Football Club scheduled for Sunday has been postponed after players tested positive for COVID-19.

LAFC announced three players tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

As a precaution, the game has been postponed for more testing and evaluation.

Major League Soccer is evaluating whether the match can be rescheduled before Nov. 8.

Multiple clubs will finish the season without playing the full 23 scheduled matches due to disruptions from COVID-19.

Qualifications for the 2020 playoffs will be determined by points per game average.

