Earthquakes vs. LAFC game postponed after players contract COVID-19

SAN JOSE, CAlif. (KRON) — The match between the San Jose Earthquakes and Los Angeles Football Club scheduled for Sunday has been postponed after players tested positive for COVID-19.
LAFC announced three players tested positive for the virus earlier this week.
As a precaution, the game has been postponed for more testing and evaluation.
Major League Soccer is evaluating whether the match can be rescheduled before Nov. 8.
Multiple clubs will finish the season without playing the full 23 scheduled matches due to disruptions from COVID-19.
Qualifications for the 2020 playoffs will be determined by points per game average.
