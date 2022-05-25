(KRON) – Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee said that “it’s easier to get a gun than baby formula right now,” in the aftermath of yesterday’s elementary school massacre in Texas.

“That’s unbelievable in this country that we live in,” he said. “I don’t like bringing things about myself but we have a kid now and me and my wife were talking before the game how scary it is you have a child not old enough to go to school, but when that does happen, how crazy the world is.”

Lee made these remarks at the post-game press conference after last night’s Western Conference finals in Dallas, about 350 miles away from Uvalde, where the shooting claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

Lee’s remarks also reference the nationwide shortage of baby formula, which the Biden administration is currently working on addressing.

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr made an impassioned plea for gun control legislation before the game.

“We are being held hostage by 50 senators in Washington, who refuse to even put it to a vote despite what we, the American people, want,” Kerr said at that time, refusing to answer questions about the fourth game of the conference finals. “They won’t vote on it because they want to hold on to their own power. It’s pathetic. I’ve had enough.”

Lee also said “everyone saw Steve’s pre-game presser. Those are my exact same sentiments. It’s sad, the world that we live in. We need to reform that.”