ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A public utility company in Alameda cut power to over a thousand customers on Tuesday in what the company is calling an “unnecessary” outage, according to a statement from Alameda Municipal Power.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday the California Independent Operator (CA ISO) issued a level three power emergency. The Northern California Power Agency then reportedly instructed AMP to start “load shedding operations,” to conserve the power grid.

AMP responded by initiating plans for two separate scheduled outages on Tuesday. However, after the first outage occurred in the early evening, the utility announced that the second planned outage had been called off.

NCPA is AMP’s electric load scheduler for the area and is responsible for communicating CA ISO instructions to Northern California’s public utilities. AMP states that when the utility is told to lower use, it must do so.

AMP says that 1,400 customers went without power from 6:05 p.m. until 7:05 p.m. AMP later learned that this may not have been a necessary outage. AMP says it will be working with NCPA to “clarify procedures and ensure unnecessary outages do not occur moving forward.”

The Bay Area has been in the midst of an unprecedented September heat wave, and various power outages were caused by the heavy load on the power grid. A Flex Alert is still in effect, and residents are asked to conserve power from 4-9 p.m. on Wednesday.