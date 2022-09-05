(KRON) — The heat across the Bay Area has been nothing short of oppressive this week, and the high temperatures are expected to continue at least through Friday. A few areas across the Bay even broke records, according to the National Weather Service.

The Vacaville area broke a record for highest temperature in the area over history on Sept. 5. As of 4:05 p.m. on Monday, temperatures in Vacaville were topping at 114.8 degrees. This blew past the previous heat record the date held when the area hit 108 degrees in 1988.

The Livermore area, however, took it a step further and broke an all-time record. The city hit 116 degrees on Monday, smashing the previous record of 108 set in 1950.

Numerous records set today around the Bay Area including many new daily high temperature records, a few September monthly records, and one all-time record. #cawx pic.twitter.com/zsYDQJgpXX — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 6, 2022

San Francisco hit a high of 97 today, edging past the previous record for the date which was 93 degrees in 2004. Oakland hit 100 degrees today, making it 5 degrees hotter than the previous record for the date.

Those who live in Salinas may be used to seeing cooler coastal temperatures, but they were not spared on Monday. Salinas maxed out at 103 degrees Monday, beating the previous record by over 10 degrees.

Hollister came close, hitting a high of 111 degrees today. The record high for the city is 112 degrees. Napa saw the same 111 degree temperature, but was just a couple degrees short of the 113 degree record. Napa and Sonoma also tied their temperature records with both cities hitting 111 degrees on Monday.

The entire Bay Area is facing extensive power outages Monday, in part due to the high temperatures across the area. A statewide Flex Alert has been issued to conserve power.