OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An East Bay man was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in October 2022 to illegally possessing guns and drugs with the intent to distribute, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He was sentenced to serve more than eight years in prison plus a three-year supervised release to begin after his prison term.

According to his plea agreement, Michael Joseph Dehaydu admitted that on June 23, 2021, police searched his vehicle after pulling him over in Pittsburg, Calif., and found a black gun suppressor and a loaded semi-automatic Glock with a threaded barrel loaded with 9 mm ammunition. Dehaydu acknowledged that he had been convicted of a felony before being pulled over, making him illegally in possession of the ammunition, according to his plea deal.

Dehaydu also admitted that officers found approximately 89.593 grams of methamphetamine and more than 20 grams of heroin in his car and that he intended to distribute them, according to his deal.

Dehaydu also admitted that officers searched a second vehicle parked outside of Dehaydu’s house and seized another gun and magazine with more 9 mm ammunition, another black gun suppressor and a black 37 mm launcher, according to his deal.

Pursuant to his plea agreement, Dehaydu pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

He will begin serving his sentence immediately.