(BCN) — An East Bay man was sentenced this week to 51 months in federal prison for the armed robbery of a mail carrier.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced in a statement that Kevin Alan Fowler, 31, was given the sentence after pleading guilty to the December 2021 crime in June. Fowler admitted in a plea agreement to holding up the mail carrier at gunpoint on Merritt Avenue and robbing her of two vehicle keys and two U.S. Postal Service keys, according to the statement.

Fowler was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam, Jr. to complete five years of supervised release after his sentence is served, as well as pay restitution to the victim.

