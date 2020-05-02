East Bay nursery prepares to reopen with new regulations

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — Sarah McDonnell’s feet are moving and she and her shrunken but busy staff are buzzing around her Orinda plant nursery to fill orders for customers.

“Business has been crazy,” she said “It’s been very active.”

Active is good but a lighter load and a reopening to green thumbs could be better.

Soon enough that will be the case as Bay Area public health officials have modified shelter in place orders for outdoor businesses like retail nurseries.

“We’re very excited to have that happen,” McDonnell said. “It’s been hard to work this way but we’re doing a good job at it I think but we are planning to do that within the next week or two.”

McDonnell says when the time comes they’ll be limiting the number of customers and following the six feet apart rule.

Check out will be moved outside.

And because picking out your plants might be a little time consuming, there’s a good chance you’ll have to wait.

“Patience is key I believe,” she said.

In the meantime, the vegetable garden at McDonnell’s nursery is more popular than ever before.

“Everyone’s home and they want to work on their gardens whether it’s vegetables or plants and yeah they’re very eager to start coming in again,” McDonnell said. “We don’t blame them.”

Starting your own garden, McDonnell says, can help limit the time spent going to the grocery store.

She’s hoping her customers will work continue to work with them as they get closer to opening back up.

Latest News Headlines: